Global Credit Cards in Thailand Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Over the course of 2020, credit card transactions is expected to have recorded strong declines in both volume and value terms. The main reason for this is that many Thai consumers have sought to reduce their spending considerably in an effort to save money during the pandemic. Widespread economic uncertainty and a spike in unemployment, particularly in the crucial travel and tourism, hospitality and manufacturing sectors, has made many Thai people reluctant to engage with consumer credit, includ…

Sample Report:  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857587-credit-cards-in-thailand

 

Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in Thailand report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Credit Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Credit Cards in Thailand

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Strong declines expected in credit card transactions in 2020

Easing of credit regulations promises to ease debt burden on credit card borrowers

The number of credit cards in circulation increases slightly during 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A strong recovery expected for credit cards

Financial relief packages for credit card borrowers could be extended

Testing times ahead for credit card issuers

CATEGORY DATA

….….continued

