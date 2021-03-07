All news

Global Crosslee Plc Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Crosslee Plc was formed in 1986 by the purchase of the former Philips factory in Hipperholme by a shareholder group headed by Derek Clee and David Ross. With the capacity to produce up to 600,000 units annually, the firm is recognised as Europe’s largest independent manufacturer of tumble dryers.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

CROSSLEE PLC IN CONSUMER APPLIANCES (UNITED KINGDOM)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Crosslee Plc: Key Facts
Summary 2 Crosslee Plc: Operational Indicators
Production
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Crosslee Plc: Competitive Position 2016

….continued

