Global D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler AS Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler aims to further consolidate its leading position within internet retailing with investments in service improvement and new additions to its online platform. In addition, the company aims to establish its own distribution company to further increase the efficiency of its delivery services.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

D-MARKET ELEKTRONIK HIZMETLER AS IN RETAILING (TURKEY)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler AS: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler AS: Competitive Position 2016

….continued

