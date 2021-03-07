All news

Global Debit Cards in Mexico Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

There has been an increase in transactions with personal debit cards compared with personal credit cards in 2020. This is because consumers do not want to increase their long-term debts and they tend to be planning their purchases more carefully, focusing on essential needs. The main expenditure has been focusing on groceries, healthcare/medical supplies and household cleaning products.

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Mexico report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Debit Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Debit Cards in Mexico

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Spending on personal debit cards increases as consumers look to minimise long-term debt

Personal debit cards sees the appearance of new products and offers

Use of commercial debit cards hit at the height of the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Debit cards set for further growth over the forecast period

Debit cards should benefit from consumers looking to not spend more than their disposable income

Commercial cards expected to outpace the personal cards growth for debit functions

