All news

Global Decathlon España SA Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Decathlon España SA Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Decathlon is expected to strengthen its operations in the online channel by increasing the size of its largest logistics centre in Spain, located in El Prat de Llobregat near Barcelona, which is already 48,000 sq m in size. Additionally, the company is expected to increase the number of its urban stores in order to take advantage of the proximity trend being seen in sports goods stores.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858632-decathlon-espana-sa-in-retailing-spain

 

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-oral-rotavirus-vaccine-market-2021-size-share-analysis-regional-outlook-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-20

 

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-delivery-and-takeaway-food-market-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-22

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-chlorella-2021-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-28

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/big-data-storage-and-server-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-29

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Table of Content:

DECATHLON ESPAÑA SA IN RETAILING (SPAIN)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Decathlon España SA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 Decathlon España SA: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Decathlon España SA: Competitive Position 2016

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Acrylic Fibers Market including top key players Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii (Turkey), Dolan GmbH (Germany), Thai Acrylic Fibre Co. Ltd. (Aditya Birla Group) (India)

Jay_G

A new Research Report published by JCMR under the title Global Acrylic Fibers Market (COVID 19 Version) can grow into the world’s most important market which has played an important role in making progressive impacts on the global economy. The Global Acrylic Fibers Market Report presents a dynamic vision for concluding and researching market size, market hope and competitive environment. The study […]
All news

Elastic Stockings Market Size Analysis to Forecast Period till 2021-2027| Medtronic(Covidien), Sigvaris, Medi, BSN Medical, Juzo

reporthive

“ LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Elastic Stockings Market research report offers extensive research and analysis of key aspects of the global Elastic Stockings industry. Report provides holistic analysis of the market allowing companies to take decisions according to the changing market trends. It contains market overview providing basic understanding about what the market […]
All news News

Self-Driving Robots Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Reports Globe added a new major research report covering the Self-Driving Robots Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a groundbreaking decision-making tool that covers the key fundamentals of the Self-Driving Robots market. The research report will give the total global market revenue with historical analysis, metrics including total […]