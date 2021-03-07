All news

Global Dia SA Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Although Dia acquired a large number of outlets during the review period, it is unlikely that the retailer will continue to expand through the acquisition of retail chains or outlets. The company’s strategy is likely to focus on the new concept of La Plaza de Dia, which is a proximity format offering a wide range of fresh produce. Additionally, the company is expected to continue refurbishing its outlets in an effort to revamp their image and to increase the variety of products that they stock.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

DIA SA IN RETAILING (SPAIN)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Dia SA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 Dia SA: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Dia SA: Competitive Position 2016

