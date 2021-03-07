Global Dosage Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

All news

The laundry care market is on a path of formula concentration, primarily driven by supply-side forces. This path has implications that echo across auxiliary home care industries and services such as packaging, ingredients, and retailing. Disruptive technology is spilling over onto a wide array of home care inter-related markets, potentially changing dosing or even the whole washing process. Why does this matter and how is it likely to reshape the market?

Euromonitor International’s Dosage: Why Does it Matter in Laundry Detergents? global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Home Care market, highlights buzz topics, emerging regions, countries and categories as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the opportunity zones within home care, analyses leading companies and brands and offers strategic analysis of major factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging/ format /ingredients innovations, economic/lifestyle/environmental influences, distribution or retail pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Dosage: Why Does it Matter in Laundry Detergents?

Euromonitor International

December 2016

Scope of the Report

Consumer

Packaging

Ingredients

Retailing

Rethinking Dosages

Key TakeAways

