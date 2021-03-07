All news

Global Essel Propack Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Essel Propack Ltd in Packaging Industry (India)

The company has continued to increase its focus on its core packaging product of tubes and it is moving away from its non-core business activities such as adhesive lamination packaging. The company conducted a strategic disinvestment from its flexible packaging business in India during 2016. In an attempt to further strengthen and expand its tubes manufacturing operations, the company has started focusing on an innovative new range of tubes for a range of products such as condensed milk, wasabi…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney.

Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

