Global Falabella de Colombia SA Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

2016 generated a remarkable change in the directional strategy of the company in Colombia, to be able to face the increasing price of the US dollar, which forced the company to increase the prices of its imported products. Falabella has decided to invest in Colombian retailing and import from countries with which Colombia has signed free-trade agreements when it is unable to supply national demand. Thus, the company is strengthening its production in the country with clothing and home products,…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

FALABELLA DE COLOMBIA SA IN RETAILING (COLOMBIA)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Falabella de Colombia SA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 Falabella de Colombia SA: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Falabella de Colombia SA: Competitive Position 2016

