Global Falabella SACI Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Falabella’s internet retailing platform receives constant attention, as it is increasingly important for the company, offering an increasingly wide range of products which are constantly being matched by its main competitors, making it a dynamic and ever-growing channel. The company recently announced an organic expansion plan, which means that it will pursue growth through its own retail outlets rather than by acquiring existing retail companies, as well as by strengthening its position within…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

FALABELLA SACI IN RETAILING (CHILE)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Falabella SACI: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 Falabella SACI: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Falabella SACI: Competitive Position 2016

