Global Fashion and Luxury Goods Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Where and How Consumers Shop in Fashion and Luxury Goods

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is having an unprecedented impact on the fashion and luxury industry, which is facing further challenges owing to economic and political problems and income and wealth losses in key markets. This report offers a snapshot of how retail in these industries is being affected. It will also consider the key trends emerging from these shifts with an emphasis on digital innovation and where there is scope for recovery and opportunity for growth amidst the adversity.

Euromonitor International’s Where and How Consumers Shop in Fashion and Luxury Goods global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the luxury goods industry, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues, their effects on luxury goods retailing in markets around the world and on the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. In short, it identifies the opportunity zones within luxury goods industry

Product coverage: Experiential Luxury, Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Personal Luxury, Premium and Luxury Cars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Table of Contents

Introduction

Wellness Embraced by the Over 60s

Impact of COVID-19

Case Studies

Conclusion

….continued

 

 

