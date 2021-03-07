All news

Global Fonti Di Vinadio SpA in Packaging Industry Industry Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Fonti Di Vinadio SpA in Packaging Industry (Italy)

In addition to being a major bottler of water, Fonti di Vinadio is also a major producer of PET packaging for soft drinks. 2015 saw Fonti di Vinadio SpA launch a new bottle in the soft drinks environment: Sant’Anna La Baby. This is an innovative and ergonomic 250ml format that responds to new consumption occasions among Italians, for example on-the-go consumption. Its suitability for on-the-go consumption is based on its light weight. The product is also designed to be used by children thanks…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago,

Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

