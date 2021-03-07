All news

Global Future Demographic Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

In 2030, the population of India will reach nearly 1.5 billion, an increase of 13.0% from 2017. While this represents relatively strong population growth, with India becoming the largest country in the

world in 2027, it will continue to decelerate over this period due to falling birth rates, increasing death rates and negative net migration. Nevertheless, the population will remain extremely young with nearly half aged 30 years or under in 2030, despite rapid gains in older age groups.

Euromonitor’s India in 2030: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

India in 2030: The Future Demographic
Euromonitor International
December 2018
India in 2030….continued

