Global Galec – Centre Distributeur Edouard Leclerc Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Although Leclerc has continued to perform well in France, it still faces numerous challenges. Firstly, although engaging in an extended price war is not the only way forward, the company seeks to maintain its image as being the cheapest modern grocery retailer in France. Given the success of its promotional activities and television advertising campaigns highlighting its cheaper prices than its competitors, it will likely continue with this strategy. Secondly, internet retailing should account f…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

 

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

GALEC – CENTRE DISTRIBUTEUR EDOUARD LECLERC IN RETAILING (FRANCE)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Galec – Centre Distributeur Edouard Leclerc: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 Galec – Centre Distributeur Edouard Leclerc: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Galec – Centre Distributeur Edouard Leclerc: Competitive Position 2016

….continued

