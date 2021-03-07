All news

Global Grocery Retailers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Grocery Retailers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

2016 was a critical year for the economy in Morocco, with several macroeconomic factors affecting retailing, including grocery retailers. The first factor was the high level of inflation on some basic need products, such as vegetables and fuel. Moreover, this situation became worse with the severe dry weather in the winter, with the final cost of goods increasing drastically. The unemployment rate also rose, to reach 10% in 2016. These factors led consumers to have limited disposable incomes, an…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858743-grocery-retailers-in-morocco

 

Euromonitor International’s Grocery Retailers in Morocco report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-makeup-palettess-market-2021-trends-research-analysis-review-forecast-2027-2021-01-20

 

Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mobile-anti-malware-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-22

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-handheld-power-drill-market-2021-industry-trends-share-opportunities-market-research-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-28

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Grocery Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/tic-services-for-automotive-market-global-segment-analysis-opportunity-assessment-competitive-intelligence-industry-outlook-2021-2025-2021-01-29

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

GROCERY RETAILERS IN MOROCCO

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Trends

Traditional Vs Modern

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Channel Data

Table 1 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 3 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 4 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 6 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 7 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 8 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 9 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016

Table 10 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021

Table 11 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 12 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021

Table 13 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 14 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021

……Continuned

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Hybridization Incubators Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – VWR, Stuart Equipment, FINEPCR, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Hybridization Incubators Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Hybridization Incubators […]
All news

Detailed Insights on Driver Monitoring System Market with Upcoming Trends and Key Players Analysis

mangesh

“Global Driver Monitoring System Market – Strategic recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)” is the latest research study released by In4Research evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. Global Driver Monitoring System Market Overview: Global Driver Monitoring System […]
All news

2021 Updates in Augmented reality & virtual reality in aerospace Industry with Global Market Demand Analysis, Industry Chain, Revenue and Forecast 2026

mangesh

AllTheResearch’s report on the global Augmented reality & virtual reality in aerospace market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The report provides the revenue of the global Augmented reality & virtual reality […]