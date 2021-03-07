All news

Global Haw Par Healthcare Ltd in Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Haw Par Healthcare Ltd in Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Haw Par Healthcare aims to continue to grow through sports sponsorship in Singapore, positioning its Tiger Balm as the topical analgesic of choice for athletes and the fitness-conscious. The company expects to face stricter regulatory controls with regard to topical analgesics and will take all possible measures to maintain its share of sales.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

