Global Huhtamaki Ppl Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Huhtamaki Ppl Ltd (India) in Packaging Industry (India)

Huhtamaki PPL Ltd (formerly known as The Paper Products Ltd) is currently focusing on the development of new types of packaging such as specialised pouches, pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, specialised cartons and wet strength labels. With demand for eco-friendly and efficient packaging manufacturing machines growing, the company is also focusing on developing its business in designing and producing packaging manufacturing machinery.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a

network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Table Of Content :

HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD (INDIA) IN PACKAGING INDUSTRY (INDIA)

Euromonitor International

December 2017

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Huhtamaki Ppl Ltd (India): Key Facts

Production

Summary 2 Major End-Use Categories for Huhtamaki Ppl Ltd (India) by Pack Type: 2016

Competitive Positioning

….continued

 

 

