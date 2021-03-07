Global Irons Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

As a commodity product, irons tends to suffer less than other categories during difficult economic periods, as registered during the previous economic crisis. As no relevant innovations were launched towards the end of the review period, the marginal positive growth stemmed mainly from the replacement of old models or due to malfunction.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/902918-irons-in-portugal

Euromonitor International’s Irons in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2011-2015, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/user-provisioning-software-market-growth-2021-2025-by-covid-19-impact-revenue-profit-leading-companies-opportunities-and-global-industry-trends-2021-01-19

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-low-voltage-switchgear-market-size-study-by-type-application-and-regional-forecasts-2021-2027-2021-01-25

* Get a detailed picture of the Irons market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-remote-control-market-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-key-players-applications-strategies-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-29

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-touch-screen-market-2020-size-share-demand-trends-growth-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-29

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

IRONS IN PORTUGAL

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Irons: Volume 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales of Irons: Value 2011-2016

Table 3 Sales of Irons: % Volume Growth 2011-2016

Table 4 Sales of Irons: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 Sales of Irons by Format: % Volume 2011-2016

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Irons: % Volume 2012-2016

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Irons: % Volume 2013-2016

Table 8 Distribution of Irons by Format: % Volume 2011-2016

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Irons: Volume 2016-2021

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Irons: Value 2016-2021

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Irons: % Volume Growth 2016-2021

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Irons: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Jocel-electrodomésticos Lda in Consumer Appliances (portugal)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Jocel-Electrodomésticos Lda: Key Facts

Summary 2 Jocel-Electrodomésticos Lda: Operational Indicators

Production

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Jocel-Electrodomésticos Lda: Competitive Position 2016

Executive Summary

Boost in Consumer Confidence Sustains Positive Performance

Healthy Lifestyles and Energy Efficiency Behind Growth Dynamic

Manufacturers Are Struggling To Change Consumers’ Focus Away From Price

Omnichannel Becomes Increasingly Relevant

Consumer Appliances Is Expected To Grow With Value Recovering Faster Than Volume

Key Trends and Developments

Proximity Presents the Strongest Growth Opportunity in Retailing

Consumer Behaviour: New Challenges

Refurbishment and Renovation of Period Properties Supports Major Appliances Growth

Market Indicators

Table 13 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2011-2016

Table 14 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2011-2016

Table 15 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2016-2021

Table 16 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2016-2021

Market Data

Table 17 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2011-2016

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)