Global Irons Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Having suffered from the effects of the economic crisis (2008-2013), when households cut back on all types of unnecessary expenditure, irons continued to register positive retail volume sales growth in 2016. Nevertheless, retail volume growth was slower than in 2015, as demand showed maturity.

Euromonitor International’s Irons in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2011-2015, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Irons market;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

IRONS IN SPAIN

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Irons: Volume 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales of Irons: Value 2011-2016

Table 3 Sales of Irons: % Volume Growth 2011-2016

Table 4 Sales of Irons: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 Sales of Irons by Format: % Volume 2011-2016

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Irons: % Volume 2012-2016

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Irons: % Volume 2013-2016

Table 8 Distribution of Irons by Format: % Volume 2011-2016

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Irons: Volume 2016-2021

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Irons: Value 2016-2021

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Irons: % Volume Growth 2016-2021

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Irons: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Executive Summary

Demand Continues To Grow Strongly in 2016

Spanish Consumers Opt for Energy-efficient Consumer Appliances

Concentration Shapes the Competitive Landscape

Internet Retailing Grows in Importance

Healthy Living Habits and Connectivity To Drive Demand in the Forecast Period

Key Trends and Developments

Retailers Embrace Omnichannel Strategies

Construction and the Property Market Drive Sales

Spanish Society Enters A Phase of Change

Market Indicators

Table 13 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2011-2016

Table 14 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2011-2016

Table 15 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2016-2021

Table 16 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2016-2021

Market Data

Table 17 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2011-2016

Table 18 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2011-2016

Table 19 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2011-2016

Table 20 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 21 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2011-2016

Table 22 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2011-2016

Table 23 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2011-2016

Table 24 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 25 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2011-2016

Table 26 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2011-2016

Table 27 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2011-2016

….continued

