Global Joyería Tous SA Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Joyería Tous is planning to expand its outlet network in Spain and it is expected to compete mainly by widening its product portfolio, including offering a wider range of lower-price products as well as possibly adding new types of accessories to its product range. The company is expected to focus on the new territories such as Malaysia and Philippines, with new territories likely to be added in the near future. Its aggressive marketing strategy is likely to continue throughout the forecast peri…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

JOYERÍA TOUS SA IN RETAILING (SPAIN)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Joyería Tous SA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Joyería Tous SA: Competitive Position 2016

 

