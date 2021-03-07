All news

Global Koba Colombia SAS Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Koba Colombia SAS has become a strong competitor with its D1 brand of discounters, which sells national and imported products of high quality at very low prices, and since its creation in 2009, has nearly tripled its sales and participation in the market. However, its expansion plans continue to seek to expand its coverage in the country. The strategy to achieve this is based on an operation with low prices by applying a policy of cost reductions in areas such as logistics, staff, transportation…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

KOBA COLOMBIA SAS IN RETAILING (COLOMBIA)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Koba Colombia SAS: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 Koba Colombia SAS: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Koba Colombia SAS: Competitive Position 2016

