Global Kogan Technologies Pty Ltd Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The company will continue to strengthen its private label portfolio, leveraging new resources from its recent IPO. It will also look to continue reinforcing its position in internet retailing through expanding into new categories, as well as growing its new Dick Smith online store.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

KOGAN TECHNOLOGIES PTY LTD IN RETAILING (AUSTRALIA)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

