Global Kuron Corp Ltd Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Kuron Corp continuously expands both in domestic and international countries. Domestically, it is looking to engage in further product expansion in order to provide consumers with more choice, especially in beauty and household appliances. It is also planning to widen its business networks locally, in order to reach out to more consumers in Thailand

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

KURON CORP LTD IN CONSUMER APPLIANCES (THAILAND)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Kuron Corp Ltd: Key Facts
Company Background
Production
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Kuron Corp Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

….continued

