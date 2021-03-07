All news

Global La Redoute Portugal – Vendas À Distância SA Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Due to the company’s experience in Portugal, La Redoute executives recognise that in order to increase the player’s popularity in Portugal constant renewal and expansion of the product portfolio is crucial. As a result, in parallel with the ongoing rejuvenation of its extensive apparel and footwear product portfolio, according to La Redoute executives, investments in expanding to other categories such as homewares and home furnishing are certain to be made during the forecast period. In order to…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

LA REDOUTE PORTUGAL – VENDAS À DISTÂNCIA SA IN RETAILING (PORTUGAL)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 La Redoute Portugal – Vendas à Distância SA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 La Redoute Portugal – Vendas à Distância SA: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 La Redoute Portugal – Vendas à Distância SA: Competitive Position 2016

….continued

