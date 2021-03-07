All news

Global LC Waikiki Magazacilik Hizmetleri Tic AS Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

LC Waikiki Magazacilik Hizmetleri Tic aims to further consolidate its leading position within apparel and footwear specialist retailers through new outlet openings and successfully tracking the latest trends. The company plans to reach value sales of USD10.0 billion and 1,000 outlets by 2023. Its overseas outlet expansion strategy involves Asia, the Middle East and Africa. In 2016 the company aims to open 100 overseas outlets. Locally, the company aims to focus more on sustainability, with flags…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

LC WAIKIKI MAGAZACILIK HIZMETLERI TIC AS IN RETAILING (TURKEY)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 LC Waikiki Magazacilik Hizmetleri Tic AS: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 LC Waikiki Magazacilik Hizmetleri Tic AS: Competitive Position 2016

….continued

