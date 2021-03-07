All news

Global Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Bags and Luggage Specialist Retailers: In Argentina, bags and luggage specialist retailers is a channel characterised by the large number of small independent stores present and the limited influence of international companies. In fact, 20 chain stores were closed in the channel over the course of the review period, mainly due to falling demand amidst the economic recession and the rising cost of keeping stores open.

Euromonitor International’s Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers in Argentina report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage Specialist Retailers, Jewellery and Watch Specialist Retailers, Media Products Stores, Other Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers, Pet Shops and Superstores, Sports Goods Stores, Stationers/Office Supply Stores, Traditional Toys and Games Stores.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

LEISURE AND PERSONAL GOODS SPECIALIST RETAILERS IN ARGENTINA

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Trends

Channel Data

Table 1 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales in Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 3 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2011-2016

Table 4 Sales in Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 6 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 7 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 8 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016

Table 9 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021

……Continuned

 

