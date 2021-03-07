All news

Global Media Markt-Saturn Belgium NV Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Media Markt-Saturn Belgium NV is expected to retain the top spot within electronics and appliance specialist retailers throughout the forecast period. However, given the increasing success of the internet retailing channel, the company is set to focus more on its online presence rather than continuing with its outlet expansion plan which was laid out in 2014 and which foresaw 10 new store openings in Belgium over the 2015-2017 period.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Content:

MEDIA MARKT-SATURN BELGIUM NV IN RETAILING (BELGIUM)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Media Markt-Saturn Belgium NV: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 Media Markt-Saturn Belgium NV: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Media Markt-Saturn Belgium NV: Competitive Position 2016

