Global Mixed Retailers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The economic deceleration that began in 2014 continued to impact the performance of mixed retailers in 2016, even though the channel showed signs of health during the year. Consumer confidence declined consistently over the course of the year, along with the slight increase in the unemployment rate and the aggressively increasing dollar exchange rate. This strongly impacted prices and the willingness to spend amongst consumers, because many of Chile’s low-income consumers were concerned that the…

Euromonitor International’s Mixed Retailers in Chile report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Department Stores , Mass Merchandisers, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Mixed Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

MIXED RETAILERS IN CHILE

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Channel Data

Table 1 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 3 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 4 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 6 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 7 Mixed Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 8 Mixed Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 9 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 10 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016

Table 11 Mixed Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021

Table 12 Forecast Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 13 Forecast Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021

Table 14 Mixed Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2016-2021

Table 15 Forecast Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 16 Forecast Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021

……Continuned

 

