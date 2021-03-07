All news

Global Nalsani SA Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Nalsani SA is a leading company, which with its brand Totto, has as its main strategy expansion, the offer of variety and technology in suitcases, backpacks, messenger bags and purses; this positions it as a bags and luggage specialist retailer in the country and projects it as a multinational fashion leader that has stores globally and a presence in different countries. This has also allowed it to venture into clothing and accessories. Its consolidation is based on the offer of products with un…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

NALSANI SA IN RETAILING (COLOMBIA)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Nalsani SA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Nalsani SA: Competitive Position 2016

 

