Global Non-Store Retailing Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Non-store retailing performed strongly over the review period, driven in particular by internet retailing, which has benefited from the activities of two big players – Jumia and Konga Online Shopping – as well as the expansion in internet availability for Nigerians, particularly through mobile devices. Direct selling has also performed well as many players have benefited from increased demand from a growing middle class that is seeking quality health and beauty products. However, growth slowed d…
Euromonitor International’s Non-Store Retailing in Nigeria report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Direct Selling, Homeshopping, Internet Pure Play Retailers, Internet Retailing, Mobile Internet Retailing, Vending.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
NON-STORE RETAILING IN NIGERIA
Euromonitor International
December 2016
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Channel Data
Table 1 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 3 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 4 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 5 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2016-2021
Table 6 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Drinks.ng in Retailing (nigeria)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Drinks.ng: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Drinks.ng: Competitive Position 2016
Executive Summary
Modern Retailing Channels Continue To Post Strong Growth in Nigeria
2016 Is A Challenging Year for Retailing Due To the Economic Recession
Grocery Retailers Increasing Non-grocery Product Offer
International Players Lead in the Expansion of Modern Retailing
Retailing Is Expected To Grow Well Over the Forecast Period
Key Trends and Developments
Economic Recession in 2016 Has A Negative Impact on Retailing in Nigeria
Technology and Convenience Aid Growth of Modern Retailing Formats
Urbanisation Helps Drive Modern Retailing in Nigeria
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 3 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016
Physical Retail Landscape
….continued
