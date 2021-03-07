All news

Global O-I Mfg Italy SpA in Packaging Industry Industry Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

O-I Mfg Italy SpA in Packaging Industry (Italy)

In 2014 O-I announced that is planning to invest EUR55 million in its plants in Italy and this is due to the strong growth being seen in the use of its packaging in wine and beer. These funds were initially used to revamp its plants located in southern Italy, including the Ottaviano, Naples and Bari plants, and this was followed by the renovation of its plants in northern Italy. The main aim of this process has been to revamp machinery and develop new processes in order to improve environmental…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago,

Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning..

 

