Global Oriental Merchant Pty Ltd Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Oriental Merchant continues to follow the strategy that has allowed the company to be the largest importer of popular Asian retail and foodservice brands, based on the selection of the most popular brands from China and other Asian markets and distributing them both through Australia’s extensive collection of Asian specialist supermarkets, as well as the two leading supermarket chains. As the number of Asian Australians increases and their influence on Australia’s culinary culture grows,…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ORIENTAL MERCHANT PTY LTD IN PACKAGED FOOD (AUSTRALIA)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

