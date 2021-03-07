All news

Global Otto GmbH & Co KG Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Otto has transformed itself from a leader in homeshopping to one of the most successful internet retailing companies in Germany. In future, Otto is expected to invest further in this digital transformation and focus increasingly on customer needs. By placing the customer at the forefront of its activities, Otto aims to embrace the challenges posed by digitisation to the economy and society. With regard to online sales, the company is expected to particularly focus on enhancing its m-commerce bus…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

OTTO GMBH & CO KG IN RETAILING (GERMANY)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Otto GmbH & Co KG: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 Otto GmbH & Co KG: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Otto GmbH & Co KG Competitive Position 2016

Polymer Foam Market Size 2021 | Growth, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Polymer Foam Market is expected to show an upward curve in revenue during the 2021 to 2027 assessment period, highlighted by the latest Reports Globe research report. The aim of this report is to provide reliable data as well as statistics on all the critical factors highlighting the positive and negative […]
Scm Bpo Market In-depth Analysis and Competitive Landscape By 2026: Moduslink Global Solutions.Inc., Tech Mahindra Ltd., HCL Technologies, Celestica Inc., Avnet.Inc., GXS Worldwide.Inc., Entercoms.Inc.

The primary objective of the Global Scm Bpo Market data for the affiliations is to give serious measure of the business’ market volume, industry share, provider data, thing pictures, thing portfolio, and others points that have an impact of the business space. There are 4 key portions campaigned in this report which incorporates competitor area, […]
Touchscreen LCD Monitors Market Size, Growth And Key Players- SHARP, Hanvon, AIPTEK, Acer, SBCIA

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Touchscreen LCD Monitors Market. Global Touchscreen LCD Monitors Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the […]