All news

Global Packaging Industry Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Packaging Industry Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Argha Karya Prima Industry Tbk PT in Packaging Industry (Indonesia)

 

Due to a weakening global market, Argha Karya’s sales which were earlier derived from export by up to 50% reduced to 30% in 2015. The company is set to gear more efforts into growing its domestic sales. These have grown in contribution as the Indonesian economy has facilitated better growth and higher margins for the company. In 2016, the company expected to see an improvement on the global market, thus contributing to a better performance.

Get Free Sample Report :   https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952136-argha-karya-prima-industry-tbk-pt-in-packaging-industry-indonesia

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Also Read :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/revenue-assurance-market-2020-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026-2021-01-19

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/paint-and-varnish-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-22

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read:    http://www.marketwatch.com/story/rugged-embedded-systems-market-2021-global-industry—key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a

Also Read:   http://www.marketwatch.com/story/parcel-sortation-systems-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-29

network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

Table Of Content :

ARGHA KARYA PRIMA INDUSTRY TBK PT IN PACKAGING INDUSTRY (INDONESIA)

Euromonitor International

December 2017

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Argha Karya Prima Industry Tbk PT: Key Facts

Summary 2 Argha Karya Prima Industry Tbk PT: Operational Indicators

Production

Summary 3 Major End-use Categories for Argha Karya Prima Industry Tbk PT by Pack Type: 2016

Competitive Positioning

 

….continued

 

 

Contact Us:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

 

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market 2021: Global Trends, Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Credible Markets

Request Download Sample The report titled on “Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market Assessment, With Major Companies Analysis, Regional Analysis, Breakdown Data by Type, Application and Forecast to 2021-2027” firstly introduced the Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market basics: Definitions, Classifications, Applications and Market Overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials […]
All news

Growth Of Crop Nutrients & Ingredient Market In Global Industry: Overview, Size And Share 2020-2027

Alex

DATAINTELO has published a research report on the Crop Nutrients & Ingredient market. The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the report. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and end-user applications. This report also […]
All news

Medical Plastic Compounds�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Medical Plastic Compounds Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present […]