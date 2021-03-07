All news

Global Packaging Industry Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Muliaglass PT in Packaging Industry (Indonesia)

 

Muliaglass PT aims to continue offering its clients competitively-priced and high-quality glass packaging. This saw its glass container division reporting an increase in sales volume in 2016 compared to 2015. It plans to tap technology to come up with lightweight glass bottles and green bottles to meet the changing preference of alcoholic beverage manufacturers.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

.

 

 

