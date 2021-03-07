Global Pain D’or Prod Rom SRL Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The company was founded in 1993 and its main activity is the distribution of baked goods. Nowadays it is the leader in the distribution of flat bread with a nationwide coverage with contracts with large retail chains such as Carrefour, Selgros, Metro, Cora, General Nic, Mega Image and La Fourmi. In the future the company plans to extend its coverage and to diversify its portfolio in order to cope with the demands of retailers and consumers.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858403-pain-d-or-prod-rom-srl-in-packaged-food-romania

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/e-passport-market-2021-key-players-global-trend-industry-size-share-price-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-20

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fuel-cell-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-22

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/enterprise-cyber-security-solutions-2021-market-segmentationapplicationtechnology-market-analysis-research-report-to-2025-2021-01-27

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/china-third-party-logistics-3pl-market-2020-key-players-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-29

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

PAIN D’OR PROD ROM SRL IN PACKAGED FOOD (ROMANIA)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105