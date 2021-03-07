Global Pre-Paid Cards in Mexico Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

A new transportation card, called Movilidad, has been launched in Mexico City, It is a single card that covers all types of public transport in the capital. During 2019, users were able to exchange their old transportation cards for a new one or get a new Movilidad card at a special rate. From January 2020, only the Movilidad card has been accepted on public transport in Mexico City.

Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Mexico report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Pre-Paid Cards in Mexico

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

New transportation card launched in Mexico City

Pre-paid cards continue to be used during the pandemic

Renewal of the government’s Tarjeta del Bienestar welfare card programme

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Relatively slow growth expected for open-loop pre-paid cards

Closed-loop pre-paid cards will see dynamic growth over the forecast period

Employee benefits not expected to be a source of growth for open-loop pre-paid cards

