Global Pre-Paid Cards in Thailand Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Pre-paid cards recorded significant declines in transactions value and transactions volume during 2020, despite the number of cards in circulation increasing. The main reason for the reduced use of closed loop pre-paid card during the year was the social distancing and home seclusion that many Thai people adhered to in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. With so many people working from home and avoiding going out unless absolutely necessary, there were far fewer people using Rabbit cards to pay…

Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Thailand report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Pre-Paid Cards in Thailand

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Social distancing and economic uncertainty suppress the use of pre-paid cards

Open loop pre-paid cards experience a drop in demand due to suppressed spending

Home seclusion underpins negative performance in closed loop pre-paid cards

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Pre-paid cards set to benefit from shift towards cashless society

Pre-paid cards likely to face competition from other payment methods

Promotional campaigns linked to open loop pre-paid cards in bid to boost sales

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

….….continued

