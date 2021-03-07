All news

Global Sharaf DG LLC Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Sharaf DG is expected to continue to expand its network across the United Arab Emirates over the forecast period. Expansion is expected to particularly focus on its DG+ upmarket audio video boutiques, but the chain is also expected to expand its big-box Sharaf DG chain. The company could well continue to expand its eKlasse range over the forecast period, with affordable smartwatches being a strong contender for launch. The company will continue to drive sales by offering high levels of customer…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, Digital Cameras by Type, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, LCD TVs by Screen Type, Mobile Phones by Type of Contract, Portable Consumer Electronics, Smartphones by OS, Tablets by OS, TVs by Network Connectivity.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Electronics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

