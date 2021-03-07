All news

Global Sodimac SA Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Sodimac has implemented a successful segmentation strategy based on various types of retail formats and on offering a variety of complementary services. These formats are: home improvement, which targets families and the general public; maintenance and home repairs, which targets small building contractors; and construction, which targets large construction companies. One of the main projects of the company is entitled “Mejorando la Casa” (Improving the Home), which is an ongoing effort to raise…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

