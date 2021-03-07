All news

Global Soft Drinks Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Soft Drinks in Egypt

In 2019, the soft drinks landscape saw significant off-trade volume and value growth, with a couple of key factors driving this increase. The global health and wellness trend saw an increase in healthier options such as bottled water, particularly functional bottled water, as well as juice that promoted itself with high fruit content and natural products. High unit prices also benefited value-sales in 2019, as Egypt continued to see price increases due to the economic reform programme, which was…

Get Free Sample Report :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803969-soft-drinks-in-egypt

Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

