Global Sonoco Consumer Products Europe GmbH in Packaging Industry Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Sonoco Consumer Products Europe GmbH in Packaging Industry (Germany)

Sonoco will continue to benefit from a number of factors in the forecast period, including its focus on recyclable composite containers and its flexibility in working with clients to develop distinctive packaging. The company will continue to invest heavily in client-driven innovation, with a focus on barrier protection and on-shelf differentiation. The company will also benefit from its offer of an extensive range of closures and finishing and printing services.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago,

Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

