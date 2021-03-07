Global Store Cards in Thailand Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

The very strong growth that was being recorded in store card transactions value for much of the review period gave way to a negative performance in 2020. This can be attributed mainly to the shutdown of much of Thailand’s retailing industry for an extended period between March and May and the financial pressures that many Thai households are feeling due to the shutdown of the country’s hospitality and travel and tourism industries. As with other categories of financial cards, it is expected that…
Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857592-store-cards-in-thailand
Euromonitor International’s Store Card Transactions in Thailand report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/water-and-waste-management-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-21
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-integrated-development-environment-ide-software-market-2021-emerging-trends-size-share-demand-opportunities-covid-19-impact-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-25
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pigments-market-global-analysis-share-trend-key-players-opportunities-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-28
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/telecommunication-services-market-acquisitions-partnerships-and-global-regional-expansion-research-forecasts-2025-2021-01-29
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Store Cards in Thailand
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Strong double-digit growth in transactions value gives way to double-digit declines
Non-grocery purchases much less likely to be paid for with store cards
Non-grocery retailers respond to falling demand with very generous reward upgrades
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Anticipated economic recovery set to underpin strong performance for store cards
Shift away from cash and towards card payments set to favour store cards
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Store Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
….….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/