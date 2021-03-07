All news

Global Teknosa Ic ve Dis Ticaret AS Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Teknosa Ic ve Dis Ticaret aims to increase its penetration through investing in its online and store-based retailing operations. The company aims to invest in omnichannel retailing over the forecast period.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

TEKNOSA IC VE DIS TICARET AS IN RETAILING (TURKEY)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Teknosa Ic ve Dis Ticaret AS: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 Teknosa Ic ve Dis Ticaret AS: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Teknosa Ic ve Dis Ticaret AS: Competitive Position 2016

….continued

