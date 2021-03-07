All news

Global Tetra Pak Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Tetra Pak India Pvt Ltd in Tetra Pak (India)

In recent years, Tetra Pak India has maintained its focus on expanding the penetration of brick liquid cartons in the alcoholic drinks industry, especially for the packaging of IMIL (Indian made Indian Liqueur).

2015 saw the company receive official permission to sell spirits in brick liquid cartons in Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest state. The company aims to expand its client base of spirit distillers in various different regions of India.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

