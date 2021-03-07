All news

Global Travel in Uruguay Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has negatively impacted all areas of travel in Uruguay in 2020, most notably inbound and outbound tourism flows from key source markets Brazil and Argentina, highlighting the need for Uruguay to expand its focus to new source markets. Airlines, lodging establishments and car rental players have all seen revenues fall in 2020 as the pandemic has led to lower demand among both domestic and international business and leisure travellers. Online travel intermediari…

Euromonitor International’s Travel in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activities and Experiences (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Travel in Uruguay

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on travel

COVID-19 country impact

Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels

Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries

What next for travel?

CHART 1 Inbound Receipts: 2020-2025

….….continued

