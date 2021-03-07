All news

Global Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

2016 marks the return of virtual reality to the public sphere, alongside burgeoning augmented reality. Both technologies offer an entertaining escape from our everyday reality and as such, have generated a great deal of interest. Gaming is the main avenue, but many are predicting more widespread influence, including within retail. This report goes through the state of the new technology as of 2016, its potential impact on retail, and how brands might engage consumers in a new way.

Euromonitor International’s Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail – Fad or Future? global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers’ shopping patterns. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail – Fad or Future?

Euromonitor International

December 2016

Introduction

What are Virtual and Augmented Reality?

What Potential Does the Tech Hold?

Current Business Purposes

Use Cases by Consumer Value, Business Purpose, and Location

Practical Considerations for Implementation

Practical Considerations for implementation

Fad or Future?

 

