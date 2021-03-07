All news

Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Vitamins and dietary supplements witnessed a good performance in value terms in 2016 and this was due to the greater focus on maintaining good health among the Saudi population and the higher proportion of consumers opting for vitamin-fortified foods, beverages and supplements. In addition, the increase seen in government-backed health awareness campaigns, which form part of general efforts to combat heart disease, cancer, osteoporosis, diabetes and obesity, are expected to have contributed to p…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858498-vitamins-and-dietary-supplements-in-saudi-arabia

 

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2011-2015, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dietary Supplements, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Tonics, Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins and Dietary Supplements market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

VITAMINS AND DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS IN SAUDI ARABIA

Euromonitor International

December 2016

……Continuned

 

