Global Wellness Redefined Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Wellness Redefined: Ageing Well

As wellness trends are expanding worldwide, older consumers have become a major driver of opportunities for companies in wellness-oriented segments such as beauty and healthcare. With much more active lifestyles compared with previous generations, the 60+ age cohort is redefining health and wellness. This report analyses the potential of the older consumer market in wellness, and how the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has shifted the wellness movement among older consumers.

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International’s vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow

Product coverage:

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report

  • Identify factors driving change now and in the future
  • Understand motivation
  • Forward-looking outlook

  • Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level

  • Take a step back from micro trends
  • Get up to date estimates and comment

Table of Contents

Introduction

Wellness Embraced by the Over 60s

Impact of COVID-19

Case Studies

Conclusion

….continued

 

 

