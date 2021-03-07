Grocery Retailers Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2015-2020

In mid-2015, Mega encountered financial issues due to a number of operating mistakes, with the company accumulating large debts with a number of major suppliers, which in turn stopped working with the chain. This resulted in shortages of standard products in Mega supermarkets, ultimately increasing debts. However, the government did not want the chain to sell its stores to different bidders, instead preferring one bidder to purchase the entire chain so as to ensure that Mega workers would remain…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/902987-grocery-retailers-in-israel

Euromonitor International’s Grocery Retailers in Israel report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ :

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bariatric-surgical-procedures-market-growth-2021-2025-by-covid-19-impact-revenue-profit-leading-companies-opportunities-and-global-industry-trends-2021-01-19

Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cloud-computing-in-retail-banking-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Grocery Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/induction-hobs-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-28

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/organic-agricultural-chemicals-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-29

TABLE OF CONTENT:

GROCERY RETAILERS IN ISRAEL

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Traditional Vs Modern

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Channel Data

Table 1 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 3 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 4 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 6 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 7 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 8 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 9 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016

Table 10 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021

Table 11 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 12 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021

Table 13 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 14 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021

Paz Oil Co Ltd in Retailing (israel)

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 PAZ Oil Co Ltd: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 PAZ Oil Co Ltd: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 PAZ Oil Co Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

Shufersal Ltd in Retailing (israel)

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 4 Shufersal Ltd: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 5 Shufersal Ltd: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 6 Shufersal Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

Yeynot Bitan Ltd in Retailing (israel)

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 7 Yeynot Bitan Ltd: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 8 Yeynot Bitan: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 9 Yeynot Bitan Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

Executive Summary

Market Remains Stable

Mega Retail Sold To Yeynot Bitan

Internet Retailing Drives Growth

Shufersal Continues To Lead the Market

Market Growth Expected To Slow

Key Trends and Developments

Retailing Market Impacted by Economic Outlook

Internet Retailing Continues To Drive Market

Mega Sold To Yeynot Bitan

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 10 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 15 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2011-2016

Table 16 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 17 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 18 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 19 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 20 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 21 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 22 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 23 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016

Table 24 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 25 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 26 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 27 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 28 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 29 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 30 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

…continued

Contact us:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105